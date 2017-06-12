5 Things to Start Your Week

Here are five news stories and events to start your week from the editors at Military.com.

1. Three US Soldiers Killed in Insider Attack in Afghanistan

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and one wounded after an Afghan soldier opened fire on them Saturday in eastern Afghanistan, the Defense Department confirmed. Navy Lt. Damien Horvath, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, initially said, "We are aware of an incident in Eastern Afghanistan. We will release more information when appropriate." The Pentagon later released a statement confirming the casualties, which occurred in Nangarhar, where three other American troops died in combat this year. The service members slain over the weekend weren't immediately identified. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

2. Mattis, Dunford Heading to the Hill

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford will head to Capitol Hill this week to discuss and defend the Trump administration's $668 billion budget request for the Pentagon in fiscal 2018. Mattis and Dunford are set to appear 7 p.m. Monday before the House Armed Services Committee, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee's Defense Subcommittee and 10 a.m. Thursday before the House Appropriations Committee's Defense Subcommittee.

3. US Launches Airstrike Against Militants in Somalia

U.S. aircraft early Sunday launched an airstrike against al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, according to a statement from the Defense Department. The attack occurred about 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu and reportedly killed several fighters aligned with the East Africa-based jihadist group. The strike was a response to al-Shabaab's recent attacks on Somali forces and was conducted under authorities approved by President Donald Trump in March, the statement said. "‎We remain committed to working with our Somali partners and allies to systematically dismantle al-Shabaab, and help achieve stability and security throughout the region," it said.

4. Navy Calls Off Searches for Sailors Presumed Overboard

The U.S. Navy over the weekend called off searches for sailors who went overboard in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Philippine Sea. On Saturday, the sea service ended a search for Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher W. Clavin, who went overboard June 6 from the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy about 80 miles off the coast of Cherry Point, North Carolina. On Sunday, the Navy ended a search for an unidentified sailor who went overboard June 9 from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) about 180 miles east of Okinawa. The search efforts took place over multiple days and involved numerous ships and aircraft.

5. This Combat Vet Wants to Inspire a New Generation of Farmers

Growing up on a 15-acre family farm in central California, Morgan Boyd never dreamed of a career in agriculture. But after serving a dozen years in the Army, during which he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, he was medically retired and struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. He found peace back on the farm. "My transition out was really rough -- I didn't know what I was going to do with my life," he said in a telephone interview with Military.com. "I was coming home and helping my family on the farm, and I was finding a lot of peace and solitude and, to be quite honest, some healing out there."

Bonus: Military.com Facebook Live Interview with Mark Bowden

Military.com Entertainment Editor James Barber will conduct a Facebook Live interview with Mark Bowden, the best-selling author of "Black Hawk Down," to talk about his latest work, "Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam." Be sure to tune in to the interview at Military.com's Facebook page.

