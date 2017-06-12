US Soldiers Slain in Afghanistan Identified

The U.S. Defense Department on Monday identified the American soldiers killed over the weekend in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan.

The soldiers were identified as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina, according to a press release.

They were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the release states.

They died Saturday in Peka Valley, located in Nangarhar Province, of gunshot wounds in an incident that remains under investigation, the Pentagon said.

The Associated Press, citing information from Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, reported an Afghan soldier opened fire on the U.S. troops.

In addition to the three fatalities, a fourth American soldier was wounded and medically evacuated from the scene, the Pentagon said.

So far this year, six U.S. service members have been killed in combat in Afghanistan, all in Nangarhar in the eastern part of the country, according to statistics compiled by the website icasualties.org.

Multiple militant groups including the Taliban and an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria affiliate called Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K, are vying for control of parts of the restive province.

