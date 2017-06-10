2 US Soldiers Shot, Killed by Afghan Soldier: Report

Two U.S. soldiers were killed and two more wounded after an Afghan soldier shot them in eastern Afghanistan, the Associated Press is reporting.

The news outlet cited Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, who said the Afghan soldier was killed after the incident in the Achin district.

Navy Lt. Damien Horvath, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, didn't immediately confirm the information.

"We are aware of an incident in Eastern Afghanistan," he said in an email to Military.com. "We will release more information when appropriate."

The region has seen heavy fighting this year.

Excluding the reported casualties above, four U.S. troops have died in 2017 in Afghanistan. Three of those were combat deaths -- and all occurred in Nangarhar, where Achin is located, according to the website icasualties.org, which tracks American and coalition casualties in the country.

Achin is also the same area where the U.S. dropped the 21,600-pound "Mother of All Bombs," or MOAB, April 13 against a cave and tunnel complex used by fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria affiliate called Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.

The U.S. has roughly 8,400 troops in Afghanistan, including a few hundred Marines who this spring returned to the southwestern Helmand province. NATO, meanwhile, has another 4,500 troops in the country.

President Donald Trump hasn't yet decided whether to grant the request by Army Gen. John Nicholson to send thousands more U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.