Navy Ends Search for Sailor Missing Off Carolina Coast

After more than three days of "an exhaustive search," the Navy has ended its search-and-rescue efforts for a sailor assigned to the guided-missile cruiser Normandy who went overboard June 6.

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher W. Clavin was observed falling off the deck of the ship around 3 p.m. June 6, officials from Fleet Forces Command have said. The Normandy had been conducting routine training about 80 miles off the coast of Cherry Point, North Carolina.

The Navy called off the search for Clavin just after sunset Friday night. Officials announced the decision in a release made public around 9:30 p.m.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our shipmate, Petty Officer Chris Clavin. He was an important part of the team and a friend to so many on board," Capt. Derek Trinque, commanding officer of the Normandy, said in a statement. "We are not alone in our grief. Our hearts and thoughts are also with Chris' mother, sister and his entire family."

Related content:

Clavin, 23, was from Lincoln, Rhode Island. He enlisted in the Navy on July 23, 2012. The Normandy was his first duty assignment.

The effort to recover Clavin involved a small armada of Navy and Coast Guard ships, as well as a range of aircraft. The search would ultimately cover 6,300 square miles over 76 hours.

Among the assets involved in the search effort were the carrier Abraham Lincoln with four embarked MH-60 helicopters; the Coast Guard medium endurance cutter Forward; and guided-missile destroyers Bainbridge, The Sullivans, and Mason. Additional Navy and Coast Guard aircraft were also part of the search.

The crew of the Normandy is planning a memorial service for Clavin, according to the release from Fleet Forces Command. Clavin's disappearance and loss remain under investigation.

"I'm proud of the determined efforts of the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard search teams," Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our lost shipmate, his family, and the officers and crew of USS Normandy."

-- Hope Hodge Seck can be reached at hope.seck@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at@HopeSeck.