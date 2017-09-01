The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.

Not What I Signed Up For: Why This Fighter Pilot Is Running for Office

Earlier this month, retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath grabbed national attention overnight when she announced a bid for Congress with a video ad that quickly went viral.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Remains of All Sailors Who Died Aboard USS McCain Recovered, Navy Says

The remains of all 10 sailors who died after the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off the coast of Singapore have now been recovered, the Navy said.

By Brendan McGarry | Read more

Glock May Sell MHS Handgun on Commercial Market: Official

Glock Inc. plans to sell the pistol it developed for the U.S. Army‘s Modular Handgun System (MHS) program on the commercial market, a company official told a German publisher.

By Brendan McGarry | Read more

Most Read in Army

Most Read in Navy

Most Read in Air Force

Most Read in Marine Corps

Most Read in Technology

Most Read in Gear and Fitness

Most Read in Business

Most Read in Spouse and Family

Most Read in Entertainment

Most Read in Pay and Benefits

Most Read in Veterans

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.