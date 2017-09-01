The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Military News

This undated photo provided by her congressional campaign, shows retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot, who announced that she will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky's 6th District. (Mark Nickolas via AP)
Military.com | 1 Sep 2017 | by Sean Mclain Brown

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.

Not What I Signed Up For: Why This Fighter Pilot Is Running for Office

Earlier this month, retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath grabbed national attention overnight when she announced a bid for Congress with a video ad that quickly went viral.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Remains of All Sailors Who Died Aboard USS McCain Recovered, Navy Says

The remains of all 10 sailors who died after the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off the coast of Singapore have now been recovered, the Navy said.

By Brendan McGarry | Read more

Glock May Sell MHS Handgun on Commercial Market: Official

Glock Inc. plans to sell the pistol it developed for the U.S. Army‘s Modular Handgun System (MHS) program on the commercial market, a company official told a German publisher.

By Brendan McGarry | Read more

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.

