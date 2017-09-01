The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.
Not What I Signed Up For: Why This Fighter Pilot Is Running for Office
Earlier this month, retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath grabbed national attention overnight when she announced a bid for Congress with a video ad that quickly went viral.
By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more
Remains of All Sailors Who Died Aboard USS McCain Recovered, Navy Says
The remains of all 10 sailors who died after the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off the coast of Singapore have now been recovered, the Navy said.
By Brendan McGarry | Read more
Glock May Sell MHS Handgun on Commercial Market: Official
Glock Inc. plans to sell the pistol it developed for the U.S. Army‘s Modular Handgun System (MHS) program on the commercial market, a company official told a German publisher.
By Brendan McGarry | Read more
