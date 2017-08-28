Remains of All Sailors Who Died Aboard USS McCain Recovered, Navy Says

The remains of all 10 sailors who died after the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off the coast of Singapore have now been recovered, the Navy said.

Navy and Marine Corps divers found the rest of the missing sailors, the service's 7th Fleet, based in Yokosuka, Japan, announced late Sunday.

The Navy called off the search for the service members on Thursday.

At that time, divers had found Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of New Jersey, though the others were still listed as missing. On Friday, the service said it found Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, of Suffield, Connecticut.

The other fallen sailors were identified as Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Amazonia, Missouri; Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, of El Paso, Texas; Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, of Cable, Ohio; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, of Manchester, Maryland; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, of Poughkeepsie, New York; Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, of Killeen, Texas; Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, of Decatur, Illinois; and Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The McCain (DDG 56) on Aug. 21 collided with the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC in waters east of the Straits of Malacca. The run-in tore a hole in the McCain's left rear part of the ship, causing flooding in crew berthing, machinery and communications rooms.

The incident is under investigation.

It came just two months after the June 17 collision of the destroyer USS Fitzgerald with a Philippine-flagged container ship southwest of Tokyo, which resulted in the deaths of seven sailors.

The death toll from the two mishaps, at 17, is more than the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan so far this year, at 11.

In the wake of the deadly collisions, the head of 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, was sacked "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command," by Adm. Scott Swift, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet.

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.