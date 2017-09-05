Military News

Fort Campbell Officials Investigating Sergeant Major's Death

Command Sgt. Maj. Noel S. Foster (Army Photo)
Military.com | 5 Sep 2017 | by Matthew Cox

U.S. Army officials at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, said Tuesday they are investigating the death of Command Sgt. Maj. Noel S. Foster, who died at home Friday.

Foster had been Fort Campbell's garrison command sergeant major since February 2016.

Details about the cause of Foster's death were not available.

Fort Campbell spokeswoman Denise Shelton said Tuesday, "I can confirm that the death of CSM Foster is under investigation, but I have no further information at this time."

Foster entered the Army in July 1988 and was a career infantryman. His previous assignments include Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a press release Fort Campbell released Sept. 3.

Foster also completed multiple assignments at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, including as command sergeant major for 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, and as 3rd Brigade Combat Team rear detachment command sergeant major during its 2015 deployment to Afghanistan.

Foster's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with six oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal (nine awards), the National Defense Service Medal with Campaign Star, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (four awards), the Overseas Service Ribbon (four awards), the Navy Achievement Medal, the NATO Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Other awards include the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the South West Asia Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Meritorious Unit Commendation with oak leaf cluster, the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the Army Superior Unit Award, the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, the Ranger Tab, the Combat Infantryman Badge with Star, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Senior Parachutist Badge.

Foster was also awarded the Saint Maurice (Centurion) and Saint George Medals. And he is a recipient and member of the Audie Murphy Club and Medal.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

"The loss of this great soldier is a striking loss not only to the Fort Campbell Garrison, but also to the entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and Family," the release states. "As a community, we ask to please embrace Command Sergeant Major Foster's Family, friends and colleagues to provide support and comfort during this difficult time."

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

