Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Hundreds Honor Soldier Killed in Training Accident

The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, R.I., where Army Specialist Michael Turrcotte's funeral took place on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, R.I., where Army Specialist Michael Turrcotte's funeral took place on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Associated Press | 3 Sep 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Hundreds have gathered in Rhode Island to honor an Army specialist who was killed during a training exercise in Colorado.

The funeral for 20-year-old Spc. Matthew Turcotte was held Saturday morning at Providence's Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.

The North Smithfield man was killed Aug. 23 during an exercise using live ammunition at Colorado's Fort Carson.

Funeral attendees included Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and dozens of officers from the Massachusetts Department of Correction. Turcotte's father is a captain in the department.

Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015. He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson.

Turcotte's casket was taken to a Burrillville cemetery, where Turcotte is to be buried with military honors.

_______

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

Related Topics

 Headlines Military Funerals
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like