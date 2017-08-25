Army Identifies Third Fort Carson Soldier Killed in a Week

U.S. Army officials announced Friday that a soldier stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado died Tuesday while deployed to Germany, marking the third death of a Carson soldier this week.

Sgt. Michael J. Martinez, of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, was found unresponsive and medically evacuated to a local German medical facility where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release from the base.

The 22-year-old soldier was deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, as part of a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the U.S. mission to support NATO in response to Russia's military involvement in Ukraine.

The cause of Martinez's death wasn't immediately unknown. The incident is under investigation.

Martinez, originally from Norwalk, California, entered the Army on July 2, 2013, as a fire support specialist. He deployed to Germany Jan. 21 as part of a U.S. forces' commitment to the security of NATO allies and partners conducting bilateral training and multinational exercises in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, the release states.

"We are extremely saddened by the death of Sgt. Michael J. Martinez," said Col. Michael J. Simmering, commander of 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division. "This is an unexpected tragedy and a personal loss to the Iron Brigade family, and my heartfelt condolences go out to Michael's family at this time."

He added, "All of our 3,500 deployed men and women are serving diligently to maintain the security and wellbeing of Europe, and Michael was a tremendous example of that dedication and selfless service to others."

Martinez is the third soldier from Fort Carson to die this week.

Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte died Wednesday morning during a live-fire training exercise at the base, officials said.

Turcotte, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He was shot while participating in a combined arms live-fire exercise at a southern range when the accident occurred, Carson officials maintain.

Turcotte received "extensive medical aid" at the location of the accident, but he was pronounced dead on the range. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lamont O. Williams, 38, was killed while on terminal leave in Stafford County, Virginia, on Tuesday, Fort Carson officials confirmed. The cause of death is unknown.

Williams had been in the Army for 20 years and arrived to Fort Carson in the 4th Infantry Division in December 2014, the Army said. For his service, he received several awards including the Purple Heart, the service said.

