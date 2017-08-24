Army Identifies Fort Carson Soldier Killed in Training Accident

The U.S. Army announced today that Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte died Wednesday morning during a live-fire training exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Turcotte, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He was shot while participating in a combined arms live-fire exercise at a southern range when the accident occurred, according to an Aug. 24 Fort Carson press release.

Turcotte received "extensive medical aid" at the location of the accident, but he was pronounced dead on the range, the release states. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Turcotte, originally from North Smithfield, Rhode Island, entered the Army Aug. 10, 2015, according to the release. The young infantryman arrived at Fort Carson Dec. 8, 2015. He deployed to Kosovo once during his two years in the Army.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew Turcotte's family on his tragic and unexpected passing," said Col. David Zinn, 2nd IBCT commander. "He exemplified commitment to our Army and selfless service to our Nation. Matthew was a tremendous soldier who will be dearly and personally missed by the Warhorse Brigade Team."

The Army stresses safety during all training, especially live-fire exercises, but accidents still occur.

On May 14, Sgt. Terrence Hinton was killed during training in Hawaii when he lost control of the truck he was driving, struck a guardrail and overturned into a culvert. The military tractor-trailer had been towing heavy equipment to a dock on Hawaii Island and no other vehicles were damaged in the incident, the Army said.

In May 2016, Pfc. Victor J. Stanfill, an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division's A Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team died from injuries sustained during a live-fire training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

