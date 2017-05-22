5 Things to Start Your Week

Here are five news stories and events to start your week:

Is Now the Time to Arm US Tanks with Israeli Anti-Missile Tech?

Via Matthew Cox at Military.com: "The U.S. Army is poised to step into a new world of armor protection if it equips its tanks and combat vehicles with anti-missile technology such as Trophy, an active protection system that cut its teeth with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. For the past few months, Army leaders have been openly touting the service's accelerated effort to arm the M1 Abrams tank and other key platforms with APS technology to counter the proliferation of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and Russia's aggressive modernization of its armored fleet ... Army testers are well into an evaluation of a Trophy APS-equipped M1 tank."

First Women Finish Army's Enlisted Infantry Training

Via Chuck Williams at the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer: "Moments before 18 women were about to walk across Inouye Field at Fort Benning, Ga., to become brand new privates and specialists, a female drill sergeant offered clarity. 'This is a big deal,' she said to the younger women Friday morning on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. "You are making f---ing history." It was the kind of clarity that only a drill sergeant can provide. The four women were among 18 who graduated from One Station Unit Training as the first women to take the enlisted route to become infantrymen."

Pentagon to Release $639 Billion Fiscal 2018 Budget Request

The Defense Department on Tuesday plans to release its $639 billion fiscal 2018 budget request, the Trump administration's first. The spending plan will include $574 billion for the base budget and $65 billion for the war budget for overseas contingency operations, or OCO. Officials from the Pentagon and each of the services plan to discuss the proposed defense budget after noon on Tuesday in the Pentagon briefing room. President Donald Trump and administration officials have said the plan includes one of the largest defense spending hikes in years at $54 billion but critics have assailed the plan for raiding non-defense accounts.

A 'Magnificent Bastard' Is Investigating Russian Meddling in the US

Via Richard Sisk at Military.com: "The only time I ever met Robert Swan Mueller III did not go over too well with his security detail. This was in 2001 as Mueller faced his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to become FBI Director. There was milling about before the hearing started. Mueller was at the back of the room huddled with aides and the passing senator or two who stopped to greet him. I was a reporter covering the hearing. I approached and for whatever reason blurted out "Hey, you Magnificent Bastard," or maybe just "Hey Bastard," which was sometimes how members of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, greeted each other.

Army Announces Upcoming Deployments of 3,700 Soldiers

Via Matthew Cox at Military.com: "The U.S. Army on Friday announced plans to deploy about 3,700 soldiers to Korea, to Iraq and Kuwait. Some 3,500 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy this summer to the Republic of Korea. The Army will also deploy about 250 soldiers from the III Corps Headquarters stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, to Iraq and Kuwait, this summer in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

