5 Things to Start Your Week

Here are five news stories and events to start your week, from the editors at Military.com:

1. Trump Hails Military Personnel Responding to Irma

President Donald Trump hailed first responders for their efforts in responding to Hurricane Irma in Florida, singling out the Coast Guard for high praise, Richard Sisk reports at Military.com. The entire Florida Army and Air National Guard -- about 7,000 available members -- were activated to help with planning, logistics and support. Also, the National Guard Bureau has identified approximately 30,000 troops, 4,000 trucks, 100 helicopters and air evacuation crews that are standing by. The Air Force flew hundreds of doctors to Florida and the Air National Guard dispatched drones to help with relief efforts, Oriana Pawlyk reports at Military.com.

2. Marine Colonel Sentenced to 5 1/2 Years For Molesting Child

Via Hope Hodge Seck at Military.com: "A decorated Marine colonel was sentenced to 5-1/2 years behind bars after being found guilty of sexually abusing a six-year-old girl, a military jury of colonels and generals determined Sunday. Col. Daniel Wilson, 56, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child for touching her genitalia, but found not guilty on counts of raping the child by penetrating her with his fingers and of sexually assaulting another adult woman on multiple occasions. Wilson was also found guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman for a series of instances of crude behavior amid heavy alcohol consumption."

3. Pilot Killed in Classified Test Flight Was Combat Vet, Family Man

Via Oriana Pawlyk at Military.com: Lt. Col. Eric Schultz, 44, died from injuries sustained in an accident in which a classified type of aircraft crashed around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Test and Training Range, located about 100 miles northwest of Nellis Air Force Base, according to a base spokesperson. Schultz was a U.S. Air Force combat veteran and test pilot with over 2,000 hours flying numerous aircraft, including the F-35 and CF-18, Canada's variant of the F/A-18 Hornet, and the F-15E, in which he flew more than 50 close air support missions in Afghanistan. A studious professional with six degrees, he and his wife had five children.

4. These Vets Climb a Mountain in Alaska to Honor Fallen Colleagues

Via Amy Bushatz at Military.com: "It's not that there aren't other mountain peaks to climb near Anchorage, Alaska. But for Army veteran Kirk Alkire, only one really matters: Mount POW/MIA. Part of the vast Chugach mountain range in southern Alaska, the ascent to the peak from nearby Eklutna Lake Road has no marked trail or trailhead, no trail maintenance and no parking area. Still, Alkire has made it his personal responsibility to ascend the mountain multiple times per year to keep fresh the POW/MIA and U.S. flags that stand at the mountain's gusty summit. He makes the climb in part to honor members of his former Army unit."

5. ICYMI: Last of World War II's Doolittle Tokyo Raiders Turns 102

Via Dan Sewell of Associated Press: "The last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders of World War II celebrated his 102nd birthday on Thursday. Retired Lt. Col. Richard E. 'Dick' Cole has remained active, attending commemorative events in recent years including April ceremonies for the raid's 75th anniversary at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. 'I'm holding together,' Cole said Thursday by telephone, adding with a chuckle: 'The only thing is I need a lot of WD-40.' President Donald Trump called the Ohio native in July as Cole was recovering from a fall, to check on him and thank him for his service."

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.