Pilot Dies in Another Plane Crash at Nevada Training Range

The new Nevada Test and Training Range building sign is unveiled at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., after 98th Range Wing was officially re-designated, June 21, 2011. (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Brett Clashman)
Military.com | 8 Sep 2017 | by Brendan McGarry and Oriana Pawlyk

A pilot was killed in another plane crash this week at the Nevada Test and Training Range, the Air Force said.

Lt. Col. Eric Schultz died from injuries sustained in an accident in which an aircraft crashed around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday at the range, located about 100 miles northwest of Nellis Air Force Base, according to a release from the base issued Friday evening.

The aircraft, the type of which wasn't specified, was assigned to Air Force Materiel Command and was flying a training mission, the release states.

The incident occurred a day before a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft crashed at the same training range. Both pilots safely ejected in that incident, according to a separate release from Nellis issued Thursday.

The A-10C jets, known as Warthogs, from the 57th Wing at Nellis were also on a routine training mission when they went down around 8 p.m. The service didn't say whether the planes collided.

It wasn't immediately clear why Friday's release came three days after an accident involving a fatality.

Both mishaps are under investigation.

"These are separate incidents and both are currently under investigation to determine their causes," Maj. Christina Sukach, chief of public affairs for the 99 Air Base Wing at Nellis, said in an email.

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.

-- Oriana Pawlyk can be reached at oriana.pawlyk@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Oriana0214.

