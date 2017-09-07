2 A-10s Crash in Nevada, Pilots Eject, Air Force Says

A pair of A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft crashed Wednesday night in Nevada, but both pilots safely ejected, the Air Force said.

The A-10C jets, known as Warthogs, from the 57th Wing were on a routine training mission when they went down around 8 p.m. at the Nevada Test and Training Range, according to a release from the service.

"Both pilots ejected safely and are being evaluated at the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis," the release states.

It wasn't immediately clear whether or how the planes collided; the cause of the crash is under investigation.

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.