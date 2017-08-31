Army to Deploy Thousands of Soldiers to Afghanistan, Kuwait and Europe

The U.S. Army recently announced that two brigades from the 3rd Infantry Division will deploy to Afghanistan this fall.

The service also announced upcoming deployments of Army units to Kuwait and Europe.

The Army is sending the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 3rd Sustainment Brigade from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to Afghanistan as part of a regular rotation of forces, according to an Aug. 30 press release.

The Pentagon recently acknowledged that the number of U.S. boots on the ground in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria is higher than has been officially reported for years.

The long-standing official number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, or Force Management Level, had been 8,448, but Marine Lt. Gen. Frank McKenzie said for the first time that the actual number in Afghanistan is about 11,000.

The Army did not release the number of 3rd ID soldiers involved in the upcoming fall deployment, and neither the Army nor the Defense Department could provide the number when contacted by Military.com.

The 3rd ID units will replace the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel, the release states.

"Our soldiers in the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and the 3rd Sustainment Brigade have completed tough and realistic training to assume their missions in Afghanistan," said Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas Jr. "I am confident in the abilities of our Dogface soldiers, and I am eager for them to join us in Afghanistan for Operation Resolute Support."

The Army recently announced the upcoming deployments of 5,200 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

About 3,500 soldiers from the 2nd ABCT, 1st AD, will deploy to Kuwait this fall to replace the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to an Aug. 30 press release.

"The 2nd ‎Armored Brigade Combat Team, Iron Brigade, has undergone some of the most intensive and realistic training the 1st Armored Division has to offer, and its leaders have forged a ready team," said Maj. Gen. Pat White, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general. "This force is fully prepared and ready to take over their new mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield."

About 1,700 troops from the 1st CAB, 1st Cav, will deploy to Europe this fall to replace the 10th Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, in support of U.S. European Command's Operation Atlantic Resolve, an Aug. 30 press release states.

"The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade looks forward to being the second brigade-sized rotational aviation unit to deploy to EUCOM in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve," said Col. Phillip C. Baker, commander of the brigade. "Air Cav troopers are trained and ready to showcase our dynamic aviation capabilities through multinational exercises with our NATO allies and partner nations."

