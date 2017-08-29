5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com
Here are the five most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.
Navy Dismisses 7th Fleet Commander After Warship Accidents
Former Intel Chief, Air Force General Doubts Trump's 'Fitness' as CIC
>
Confederate Names at Naval Academy Could Face Rough Seas
Not What I Signed Up For: Why This Fighter Pilot is Running for Office
Transgender Troops Call Ban a Step Backward for Civil Rights
-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.
|
Related Topics
|Military Commentary
© Copyright 2017 Military.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.