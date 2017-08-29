Military News

5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

In this June 18, 2017, file photo, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks during a press conference, with damaged USS Fitzgerald as background at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Military.com | 29 Aug 2017 | by Sean Mclain Brown

Here are the five most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.

Navy Dismisses 7th Fleet Commander After Warship Accidents

Former Intel Chief, Air Force General Doubts Trump's 'Fitness' as CIC

Confederate Names at Naval Academy Could Face Rough Seas

Not What I Signed Up For: Why This Fighter Pilot is Running for Office

Transgender Troops Call Ban a Step Backward for Civil Rights

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.

