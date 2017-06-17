US Soldiers Wounded in Afghanistan in Possible Insider Attack

U.S. soldiers were shot and wounded in a potential insider attack at a base in northern Afghanistan, officials said.

One Afghan soldier was killed and another was hurt in the attack that occurred around 2 p.m. at Camp Shaheen in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh Province, according to a statement from the press office of Operation Resolution Support, the U.S. and NATO mission to train and advise Afghan forces.

"We are aware of an incident," the office said in a statement. "At this time we can confirm there are no U.S. or NATO Resolute Support fatalities. U.S. soldiers have been wounded. One Afghan soldier was killed and one was wounded in the incident."

The statement continued, "The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

An initial report from Reuters, citing Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the Afghan Army's 209th Corps, indicated four American service members were killed in the apparent insider attack.

Camp Shaheen, where the 209th Corps is based, was also the site of a large Taliban attack in April that inflicted heavy casualties among Afghan troops.

If confirmed, the insider attack would be the second in a week in Afghanistan.

Three U.S. Army soldiers -- Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina -- were killed June 10 when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in Peka Valley, located in Nangarhar Province.

So far this year, six U.S. service members have been killed in combat in Afghanistan, all in Nangarhar in the eastern part of the country, according to statistics compiled by the website icasualties.org.

The U.S. currently has roughly 8,400 troops in Afghanistan (excluding those in country on a temporary basis), while NATO and coalition allies have a total of about 5,000 forces.

Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to decide in coming weeks on whether to grant the request of Army Gen. John Nicholson, the U.S. commander in Afghanistan, to deploy betweeen 3,000 and 5,000 additional forces to the country.

