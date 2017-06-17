Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Military.com | 17 Jun 2017 | by Brendan McGarry

Compared to George W. Bush and Obama, Trump Doesn't Micromanage

In nearly five months in office, President Donald Trump has yet to meet or speak with either his Iraq or Afghanistan commander.

By W.J. Hennigan and Brian Bennett, Tribune Washington Bureau | Read more

Navy 'Taking a Hard Look' At Pulling Frigates Out of Mothballs

Navy brass are seriously examining the possibility of pulling seven or eight of its Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates out of retirement as the service works to surge its numbers.

By Hope Hodge Seck, Military.com | Read more

Congress Gets Plan to Replace VA 'Choice' with 'CARE' Plan

The nation's largest veteran groups joined key senators Wednesday to endorse conditionally a plan from VA Secretary (Dr.) David J. Shulkin to replace the unpopular 2014 VA Choice program.

By Tom Philpott, Military.com | Read more

Most Popular in Army

Most Popular in Navy

Most Popular in Air Force, Aviation

Most Popular in Marine Corps

Most Read in Technology

Most Read in Gear and Equipment

Most Read in Business

Most Read in Spouse and Family

Most Read in Finance

Most Read in Entertainment

Most Read in Veterans

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.

Related Topics

 Headlines Donald Trump Naval Operations VA Medical Benefits Brendan McGarry
© Copyright 2017  Military.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like