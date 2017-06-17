The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Compared to George W. Bush and Obama, Trump Doesn't Micromanage
In nearly five months in office, President Donald Trump has yet to meet or speak with either his Iraq or Afghanistan commander.
By W.J. Hennigan and Brian Bennett, Tribune Washington Bureau | Read more
Navy 'Taking a Hard Look' At Pulling Frigates Out of Mothballs
Navy brass are seriously examining the possibility of pulling seven or eight of its Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates out of retirement as the service works to surge its numbers.
By Hope Hodge Seck, Military.com | Read more
Congress Gets Plan to Replace VA 'Choice' with 'CARE' Plan
The nation's largest veteran groups joined key senators Wednesday to endorse conditionally a plan from VA Secretary (Dr.) David J. Shulkin to replace the unpopular 2014 VA Choice program.
By Tom Philpott, Military.com | Read more
