VA Shelves Plan to Cut Benefit for Elderly Disabled Vets

In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, addresses a House Veterans' Affairs Committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Military.com | 14 Jun 2017 | by Richard Sisk

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday shelved a proposal that would have cut the Individual Unemployability benefit for elderly and disabled veterans.

"To withdraw this benefit from people who rely on that money would be very difficult to do," VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin said at a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing.

Shulkin said that the proposal to cut IU came from an effort to make more efficient use of department funding, but it soon "became clear that this would be hurting some veterans, and I'm really concerned about that. I'm not going to pursue policies that hurt veterans."

The proposal to cut the benefit, which VA officials said averages about $1,600 a month, to about 330,000 veterans provoked furious opposition from those receiving it and from veterans service organizations.

The American Legion applauded "Secretary Shulkin's reversal on cutting funds" for the benefit.

"Since the president's FY-18 Department of Veterans Affairs budget request was submitted, we have been inundated with calls by veterans and family members who expressed alarm over the proposed cuts to their benefits and livelihoods," Legion National Commander Charles E. Schmidt said in a statement.

-- Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@Military.com.

