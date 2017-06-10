The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

First Female Commander of Marine One Fired After Assault Charge

The Marine officer who was named a "person of the week" in 2009 when she became the first-ever aircraft commander of Marine One -- the presidential chopper -- has been fired from her current post, the Marine Corps announced Wednesday.

By Hope Hodge Seck, Military.com | Read more

8 More State IDs Will No Longer Be Accepted at Bases

Driver's licenses and most other IDs issued by eight additional states will no longer be accepted as official identification for accessing U.S. military bases -- starting July 10 -- unless new extensions are granted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pentagon officials said this week.

By Amy Bushatz, Military.com | Read more

Proposed VA Benefit Cut Angers Elderly, Disabled Vets

The plan to cut financial support for aging and disabled veterans included in President Donald Trump's $1.1 trillion federal budget proposal has led to bitterness and confusion among the estimated 225,000 vets who could lose the payments.

By Richard Sisk, Military.com | Read more

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.