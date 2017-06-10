The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
First Female Commander of Marine One Fired After Assault Charge
The Marine officer who was named a "person of the week" in 2009 when she became the first-ever aircraft commander of Marine One -- the presidential chopper -- has been fired from her current post, the Marine Corps announced Wednesday.
By Hope Hodge Seck, Military.com | Read more
8 More State IDs Will No Longer Be Accepted at Bases
Driver's licenses and most other IDs issued by eight additional states will no longer be accepted as official identification for accessing U.S. military bases -- starting July 10 -- unless new extensions are granted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pentagon officials said this week.
By Amy Bushatz, Military.com | Read more
Proposed VA Benefit Cut Angers Elderly, Disabled Vets
The plan to cut financial support for aging and disabled veterans included in President Donald Trump's $1.1 trillion federal budget proposal has led to bitterness and confusion among the estimated 225,000 vets who could lose the payments.
By Richard Sisk, Military.com | Read more
Most Read in Army
- Army to Gunmakers: Show Us a New 7.62mm Service Rifle
- Needing Troops, Army Offers Up To $90K Bonuses To Re-Enlist
Most Read in Navy
- Watch US Navy Carrier Strike Groups Sail Near Korea
- Navy Officer To Serve 6 Years for Sharing Military Secrets
Most Read in Air Force
- Air Force: We Want 165 Bombers, Not Just B-21s
- US F-15E Shoots Down 'Hostile' Predator-Like Drone in Syria
Most Read in Marine Corps
- Marine Corps Will Likely Adopt Army 5.56 Rifle Round, General Says
- Boot Camp Commander Fired Amid Hazing Investigation Faces Hearing
Most Read in Technology
- Air Force Eyes Replacing B-52 Engines
- McCain Prods Air Force to Lift ‘Veil of Secrecy’ on B-21 Program
Most Read in Gear and Equipment
- GAO Denies Glock Protest of Army’s New Sidearm Pick
- Marine ‘Vaporizes’ Bacon on M4-Style Rifle Suppressor
Most Read in Business
Most Read in Spouse and Family
- Ex-Spouses Have No Claim to VA Disability Comp
- Green Berets Keep Fallen Soldier's Promise to His Stepdaughter
Most Read in Finance
Most Read in Entertainment
- 7 'Carls' That Every Unit Has to Deal With
- Remembering Robert Frederick & the Legendary Devil’s Brigade
Most Read in Veterans
- Some Vets With PTSD Are Scamming the VA: Testimony
- Supreme Court Rejects Appeal From Marine Over Religious Liberty
