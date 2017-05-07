Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

Fox News is an American news website that is owned by the Fox Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox. The Military Tech section focuses on news stories regarding the armed services.

Blog

More Military Headlines

ISIS Attack Leaves 2 Dead at Iraqi Base

Kurdish peshmerga soldiers practice urban tactical movement at a training base near Irbil, Iraq, in January 2016. ISIS terrorists who attacked an Iraqi base on Sunday disguised themselves as peshmergas. (US Army photo/Jessica Hurst)
Kurdish peshmerga soldiers practice urban tactical movement at a training base near Irbil, Iraq, in January 2016. ISIS terrorists who attacked an Iraqi base on Sunday disguised themselves as peshmergas. (US Army photo/Jessica Hurst)
Fox News | 7 May 2017

Two people were killed and six others were injured Sunday when Islamic State militants attacked a base in northern Iraq where U.S. military advisers are stationed, Reuters reported.

Two of the ISIS militants died when they detonated suicide vests at the entrance to the K1 base overnight. Three more were killed by Kurdish forces who control the Kirkuk region.

"They were wearing uniforms like the Kurdish peshmerga and had shaved their beards to look like us," one officer told Reuters.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed and wounded dozens of "crusaders and apostates."

Related Topics

 Headlines Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Military Advisors War on Terrorism Iraq
© Copyright 2017  Fox News . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

>