The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Military Wife Porn 'Mega Star' Defends SEAL Porn Star Husband
Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III's wife is also a porn star.
By Rebekah Sanderlin | Read more
Decorated Navy SEAL Moonlighting as a Porn Star
Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III has been living dual lives.
By Carl Prine | Read more
Army Identifies Soldier Killed in Maryland Black Hawk Crash
The soldier who died at the site of an Army UH-60 Black Hawk crash in Leonardtown, Md., on Monday was a 22-year-old crew chief, officials announced Tuesday evening.
By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more
