The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

Military Wife Porn 'Mega Star' Defends SEAL Porn Star Husband

Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III's wife is also a porn star.

By Rebekah Sanderlin | Read more

Decorated Navy SEAL Moonlighting as a Porn Star

Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III has been living dual lives.

By Carl Prine | Read more

Army Identifies Soldier Killed in Maryland Black Hawk Crash

The soldier who died at the site of an Army UH-60 Black Hawk crash in Leonardtown, Md., on Monday was a 22-year-old crew chief, officials announced Tuesday evening.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

