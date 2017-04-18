Military News

Navy: Officer Hazed Sailors, Called One 'Charlie Brown'

Sailor sits in contemplation as the sun sets. (Navy Photo)
Associated Press | 18 Apr 2017

NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy officer charged with hazing and maltreatment of sailors is facing a general court martial.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the unnamed lieutenant commander is accused of verbal abuse and retaliating against a sailor who asked to stop being called Charlie Brown. Court documents say the officer told the sailor to carry a Charlie Brown cartoon figurine at all times.

The officer also is accused of punching a chair next to a sailor, yelling at someone for more than an hour and lying about his actions.

The lieutenant commander is a reservist assigned to a cargo handling battalion in Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Military hazing has drawn extra scrutiny in recent years after a series of high-profile cases.

