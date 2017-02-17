The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:
New Air Force Tattoo Policy Takes Effect
According to an Air Force Policy Memorandum for Appearance and Accession Standards Review, revisions for tattoo standards applicable to the Total Force took effect Feb. 1.
By Military.com | Read more
Fort Bragg Soldiers Return Home After Secretive Africa Mission
More than 80 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division quietly deployed in late September.
Unlike most missions undertaken by conventional Army forces, this one came with nearly no fanfare.
By Drew Brooks | Read more
Army Aviation Brigade Deploys to Afghanistan Minus Mechanics
Call it the case of the marooned military mechanics of Fort Riley, Kansas.
The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said Thursday that an Army aviation brigade deployed to Afghanistan last year without its mechanics because of the 8,400-troop ceiling on U.S. forces.
By Richard Sisk | Read more
Popular in Army
- Most Army Brigades, Navy Planes Aren't Combat Ready: Leaders
- Lt. Gen. Hal Moore Dies; Depicted in Film 'We Were Soldiers'
Popular in Navy
- Russian Spy Ship Spotted Closer to US, Near Navy Submarine Base
- A Year In, No Female SEAL Applicants, Few for SpecOps
Popular in Air Force
- Retired General Demoted 2 Ranks After Sexual Assault Investigation
- Group Seeks Removal of Religious Posters at Air Force Base
Popular in Marine Corps
Popular in Gear and Equipment
- These Marine Infantry Units Will Get The First New Ultralight ATVs
- Iron Man Suit to Begin Testing by Summer 2018: SOCOM
Popular in Technology
- US Army’s New UH-60V Black Hawk Makes First Flight
- Air Force Wants, But Can’t Afford, New B-52 Engines
Popular in Procurement
Popular in Entertainment
- Meet Kim Barker, the Real Reporter Who Inspired ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’
- Sound Off: SEALs Fly the Trump Flag
Popular in Spouse
- Does This Military Paternity Billboard Send the Wrong Message?
- Commissary Price Comparisons: Don’t Try This At Home
Popular in Other
- Commissary Price Change Pilot Coming March 1: Officials
- Service Leaders Divided on Closing Bases to Cut Costs
-- Justin Sloan can be reached at Justin.Sloan@monster.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JustinMSloan.
|
Related Topics
|Headlines Air Force Army Marine Corps Navy Equipment