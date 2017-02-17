The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Military News

The Air Force is changing its rules on tattoos. U.S. Air Force photo illustration
Military.com | Feb 17, 2017 | by Justin Sloan

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

New Air Force Tattoo Policy Takes Effect

According to an Air Force Policy Memorandum for Appearance and Accession Standards Review, revisions for tattoo standards applicable to the Total Force took effect Feb. 1.

Fort Bragg Soldiers Return Home After Secretive Africa Mission

More than 80 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division quietly deployed in late September.

Unlike most missions undertaken by conventional Army forces, this one came with nearly no fanfare.

Army Aviation Brigade Deploys to Afghanistan Minus Mechanics

Call it the case of the marooned military mechanics of Fort Riley, Kansas.

The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said Thursday that an Army aviation brigade deployed to Afghanistan last year without its mechanics because of the 8,400-troop ceiling on U.S. forces.

