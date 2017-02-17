The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

New Air Force Tattoo Policy Takes Effect

According to an Air Force Policy Memorandum for Appearance and Accession Standards Review, revisions for tattoo standards applicable to the Total Force took effect Feb. 1.

By Military.com | Read more

Fort Bragg Soldiers Return Home After Secretive Africa Mission

More than 80 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division quietly deployed in late September.

Unlike most missions undertaken by conventional Army forces, this one came with nearly no fanfare.

By Drew Brooks | Read more

Army Aviation Brigade Deploys to Afghanistan Minus Mechanics

Call it the case of the marooned military mechanics of Fort Riley, Kansas.

The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said Thursday that an Army aviation brigade deployed to Afghanistan last year without its mechanics because of the 8,400-troop ceiling on U.S. forces.

By Richard Sisk | Read more

Popular in Army

Popular in Navy

Popular in Air Force

Popular in Marine Corps

Popular in Gear and Equipment

Popular in Technology

Popular in Procurement

Popular in Entertainment

Popular in Spouse

Popular in Other

-- Justin Sloan can be reached at Justin.Sloan@monster.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JustinMSloan.