SOCOM Chief: Yemen Raid Wasn't Hastily Planned

An explosion follows a Saudi-led airstrike on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

Reports that the Jan. 19 special operations intelligence-gathering raid in Yemen that left a Navy SEAL and 30 local civilians dead and six more troops injured was a result of hasty planning are "absolutely incorrect," the head of U.S. Special Operations Command said Tuesday.

Army Gen. Raymond Thomas briefly addressed reporters after speaking at the National Defense Industrial Association's Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict conference outside Washington, D.C. He declined to go into operational details but emphasized that such raids are common and infrequently reported.

The White House has maintained that the raid, which resulted in the first military casualty of President Donald Trump's administration, was well-planned and executed, but multiple news outlets have cited military sources complaining that the raid was hastily assembled and poorly planned.

Thomas told Military.com he does not categorize such operations as successes or failures, a hotly debated question surrounding the Yemen operation. He said discussion of the raid lacked the context of the frequency of such U.S. operations around the world.

"I don't think that there's awareness in the great American public that we're a country at war, that ISIL and al-Qaida are in countless countries," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State. "That an operation like Yemen is what goes on any given night out there. And unfortunately it wasn't in that context."

Instead, he said the operation has only been reported and considered in terms of the death of Chief Special Warfare Operator Ryan Owens and the loss of an MV-22 Osprey that suffered a hard landing while transporting troops.

"But in context, I think America needs to know we're in a tough fight right now," Thomas said. "We're making progress, but unless we get governance on the backside of our military efforts, this is going to be a long struggle."

Thomas, who replaced Army Gen. Joseph Votel as head of SOCOM last March, repeatedly declined to comment on the workings and decision-making of the Trump administration.

But, speaking just hours after news broke late Monday night that retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn had resigned as national security adviser after 24 days in the position, he gave a nod to the tumult at the highest levels of leadership.

"Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil. I hope we sort it out soon, because we're a country at war," he said.

-- Hope Hodge Seck can be reached at hope.seck@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at@HopeSeck.