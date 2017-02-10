The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:
Retired General Demoted 2 Ranks After Sexual Assault Investigation
Retired Air Force Gen. Arthur Lichte has been demoted to the rank of major general and will forfeit roughly $5,000 a month in retirement pay after the service's Office of Special Investigations found that he engaged in inappropriate sexual acts while in uniform.
By Oriana Pawlyk | Read more
Commissary Price Change Pilot Coming March 1: Officials
A pilot program that allows commissaries to raise or lower grocery prices could kick off as early as March 1, officials said Monday. The pilot, known as "variable pricing," is a key piece of a larger congressional mandate that the commissary system move from relying strictly on $1 billion in annual taxpayer funding to cover all of its operation costs to a model where it turns a profit and pays for some of its own overhead.
By Amy Bushatz | Read more
UPDATED: Expanded Tricare Dental Coverage Hits May 1
A new Tricare dental contract will start in early May and bring an increase in benefits and a renewed focus on prevention, Tricare's dental chief said Monday in an exclusive interview with Military.com.
By Amy Bushatz | Read more
Popular in Army
- Trump Asked to Pardon Officer Convicted of Afghan Murders
- Most Army Brigades, Navy Planes Aren't Combat Ready: Leaders
Popular in Navy
- Navy SEAL Team 6 Members Fought Female Fighters in Yemen Raid
- Many Veterans OK with Possible Pardon of Sailor
Popular in Air Force
- Air Force Slowly Boosting its Maintainer Ranks: General
- A-10 vs. F-35 Flyoff May Begin Next Year: General
Popular in Marine Corps
Popular in Gear and Equipment
- In Wake of Army Handgun Contract, Senator Calls For Rifle Upgrade
- Heckler & Koch’s New HK433 5.56mm Rifle
Popular in Technology
Popular in Procurement
- Lockheed Credits Trump as Price Per Jet Falls in Latest F-35 Batch
- T-X Trainer Competition Gets Thinner as Teams Drop Out
Popular in Entertainment
- Meet Kim Barker, the Real Reporter Who Inspired ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’
- Sound Off: SEALs Fly the Trump Flag
Popular in Spouse
- The Only Tricare Dental Change Information You Need
- ‘You Had Me at Tricare:’ Controversial Tricare Slogan Sparks Outrage
Popular in Other
-- Justin Sloan can be reached at Justin.Sloan@monster.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JustinMSloan.
|
Related Topics
|Headlines Commissaries TRICARE Army Navy Air Force Marine Corps Equipment Family and Spouse