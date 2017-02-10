The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

Retired General Demoted 2 Ranks After Sexual Assault Investigation

Retired Air Force Gen. Arthur Lichte has been demoted to the rank of major general and will forfeit roughly $5,000 a month in retirement pay after the service's Office of Special Investigations found that he engaged in inappropriate sexual acts while in uniform.

By Oriana Pawlyk | Read more

Commissary Price Change Pilot Coming March 1: Officials

A pilot program that allows commissaries to raise or lower grocery prices could kick off as early as March 1, officials said Monday. The pilot, known as "variable pricing," is a key piece of a larger congressional mandate that the commissary system move from relying strictly on $1 billion in annual taxpayer funding to cover all of its operation costs to a model where it turns a profit and pays for some of its own overhead.

By Amy Bushatz | Read more

UPDATED: Expanded Tricare Dental Coverage Hits May 1

A new Tricare dental contract will start in early May and bring an increase in benefits and a renewed focus on prevention, Tricare's dental chief said Monday in an exclusive interview with Military.com.

By Amy Bushatz | Read more

