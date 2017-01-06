The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:
US Army Unveils New Physical Assessment Test
The U.S. Army has launched a new physical fitness test designed to determine if new recruits and soldiers can meet the physical demands of certain jobs such as infantry and armor specialties.
By Matthew Cox | Read more
Marine Corps Squadron Commander Relieved of Duties
Third Marine Aircraft Wing leader Maj. Gen. Mark Wise has relieved another commander following a "loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve" at the Miramar air station, according to a written statement provided to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
By Carl Prine | Read more
Health Experts Want Troops to Cut Back on Energy Drinks
U.S. military health officials are warning service members that chugging too many energy drinks can have harmful side effects.
By Matthew Cox | Read more
