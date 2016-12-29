Marine Corps Squadron Commander Relieved of Duties

Third Marine Aircraft Wing leader Maj. Gen. Mark Wise has relieved another commander following a "loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve" at the Miramar air station, according to a written statement provided to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Citing "issues concerning command climate" within Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, the Corps announced the firing of Lt. Col. Wade "Casper" Workman on Wednesday. A highly decorated fighter pilot, Workman took command of the "Red Devils" on Jan. 15, following a stint as the Operations Officer of Marine Aircraft Group Eleven.

Miramar spokesman Capt. Kurt M. Stahl indicated that Workman was not relieved over allegations of misconduct or criminal activity but rather "an unhealthy command climate that negatively impacted trust within the unit that is critical to effective operations."

Workman, 41, told the Union-Tribune, "It just didn't work out."

A 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in computer science, Workman did his initial fleet replacement training at Miramar in 2001 with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Workman flew two aircraft carrier tours over Iraq with Fighter Attack Squadron 323 -- the "Death Rattlers" -- between 2001 and 2003. He rejoined the "Snakes" in 2009 and deployed to combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, plus a 2011 humanitarian relief mission in the wake of a devastating earthquake in Japan.

He deployed back to the Middle East in 2012 with the "Black Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, which operated out of the Kuwait and Bahrain under U.S. Central Command.

Workman's official Marine biography notes that he compiled more than 2,900 flight hours without a mishap. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal with Strike/Flight Numeral 3 and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with a combat valor designation.

In 2013, Workman became the Tac-Air Integration liaison officer to the Commander of Naval Air Forces before joining Miramar's Marine Aircraft Group Eleven two years later.

Lt. Col. Douglas R. Miller replaces Workman at the helm of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232. Already slated for command, Miller has been serving as the Officer in Charge of the Personnel Support Detachment at Marine Aircraft Group Eleven, Stahl said.

Workman is the second squadron leader fired by Wise over the past four weeks.

On Dec. 2, the Corps announced he relieved Lt. Col. Michael E. Hernandez as commander of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to lead."

That squadron is now commanded by Lt. Col. Kevin Boyce until a new leader arrives.

Boyce was the Deputy of the Aviation Logistics Department for the Miramar-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.