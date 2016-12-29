News

Russia, NATO Ally Turkey Bypass US to Announce Truce in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, at the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Sept. 15, 2015. Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA-Novosti, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Military.com | Dec 29, 2016 | by Richard Sisk

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that an agreement with Syria, Turkey and major rebel groups had been reached on a truce leading to peace talks aimed at ending Syria's civil war.

The U.S. was excluded from the agreement, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in another show of disrespect for outgoing President Barack Obama, said that the U.S. would be welcome to join later negotiations once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Speaking in Moscow, Putin said, "We realize of course that these agreements are very fragile and require special attention."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the ceasefire, expected to begin at midnight Thursday, could lead to Russian troop withdrawals.

The foreign ministry of U.S. NATO ally Turkey confirmed that Ankara was on board with Putin's announcement. The High Negotiations Committee for opposition groups also signed on to the agreement, but Russian officials said that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and the al Qaida-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group, formerly known as the Al Nusra Front, were not parties to the ceasefire.

The announcement followed Syrian peace talks earlier this month in Moscow involving the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey. The U.S. was also excluded from those negotiations.

Putin said Thursday that "all three parties [Russia, Iran and Turkey] have agreed to verify and implement a ceasefire" in Syria.

-- Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@Military.com.

