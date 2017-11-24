Trump Visits Florida Coast Guard Station on Thanksgiving

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit Thursday morning to a Coast Guard station in Riviera Beach, Florida, telling the sailors that their "brand" has gone up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"There's no brand that went up more than the Coast Guard," Trump said. "What a job you've done."

The first couple provided lunch -- turkey sandwiches, muffins, fruit, chips and cookies --to the men and women working at the station near Trump's private golf resort.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted what he believes Americans should be thankful for this year -- his administration's accomplishments, which he said includes a stronger economy and "record cuts" in regulations.

He told his Twitter followers that "your Country is starting to do really well" and again reiterated his vow to build a border wall with Mexico:

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....!" Trump tweeted.

In a video conference call to members of the military stationed around the world, Trump told them they are winning big under his watch.

He told service personnel that more progress has been made in recent months in Afghanistan and in fighting the Islamic State group than had been made in years of the previous administration.

He added, "Everybody's talking about the progress you've made in the last few months since I opened it up."

Trump took another shot at his predecessors for not allowing soldiers on the ground to do their jobs but added that now, "we're not fighting anymore to just walk around. We're fighting to win."

He added, "We're being talked about again as an armed forces. We're really winning."

Trump is celebrating Thanksgiving from his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.