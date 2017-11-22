Military News

5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

The Navy admitted to being behind a phallic image that appeared in the skies near Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. Twitter screenshot
Military.com | 22 Nov 2017 | by Sean Mclain Brown

Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.

Navy Admits Its Aircraft Drew Lewd Images in Sky

US General Says He Would Resist 'Illegal' Order from Trump

Lawmakers to Army: Don't Award Bergdahl Back Pay

Navy Recruits Will Soon Have to Prove They Can Run Before Boot Camp

Navy Destroyer Collides with Tugboat off Japan, No Injuries Reported

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.

