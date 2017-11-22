5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com
Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.
Navy Admits Its Aircraft Drew Lewd Images in Sky
US General Says He Would Resist 'Illegal' Order from Trump
Lawmakers to Army: Don't Award Bergdahl Back Pay
Navy Recruits Will Soon Have to Prove They Can Run Before Boot Camp
Navy Destroyer Collides with Tugboat off Japan, No Injuries Reported
-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.
