Wilmington, NC Police: 'Person of Interest' in Marine's Death

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- In an early Sunday morning 911 call, a man calmly described how he'd shot and killed a man who, he said, was trying to enter his downtown Wilmington business.

"I just used lethal force on an intruder on my business," the unidentified caller said. "I need emergency personnel here, an ambulance and some police officers. I'm not sure the scene is safe or secure. I'm going to do a preemptive, preliminary security sweep just to be sure that if there's somebody else around."

When Wilmington police arrived, the body of Edwin Estrada, a 27-year-old Marine corporal stationed at New River Air Station in Jacksonville, was in a lot near the back doors of a block of three businesses at the corner of Front and Grace streets.

"He was beating on my door," the caller said, "and I thought it was like a palm tree branch and I went to open the door."

The Wilmington Police Department attempted Tuesday to ease public concern about the shooting, saying they "have a person of interest" in the early morning incident, in which Edwin Estrada, a Marine corporal, was killed. Police would not clarify the meaning of "have a person of interest."

"No charges have been filed yet," police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said in a statement. "Once again, we do want to ease any concerns as this was an isolated incident."

As of Tuesday evening, police had not announced an arrest or any charges in the incident.

During the 6:15 a.m. Sunday call to 911, the caller repeatedly said the person he had shot was dead. He also said he had taken the other man's vitals and attempted to administer first aid.

When asked if anyone else was on the premises, the caller said, "It's just me. Me and the guy that I shot."

Monday, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the incident "preliminarily" seemed to be self defense.

Estrada, Saffo said, "was attempting to get into the premise or the business and the gentleman confronted him with a gun and killed him."

According to 911 records, a separate caller heard two shots at about 6:08 a.m. -- five minutes before the self-identified shooter called authorities.

That was reinforced by a Shotspotter gunfire detection device, which detected a pair of gunshots at about 6:07 a.m. Sunday. The device did not alert because, the 911 notes indicate, the gunfire was heading in a direction opposite the one the sensor was facing.

The Marine Corps also provided further details about Estrada.

Capt. John Roberts, spokesman with Second Marine Aircraft Wing, said Monday that Estrada was promoted to corporal in July. He was stationed with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29 in New River.

Estrada, originally from Los Angeles, joined the Marine Corps in 2014.

The Naval Criminal Investigation Service is involved in the investigation, the Marines said in a statement.

