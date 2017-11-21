Military News

T-38 Talon Crashes in Texas, Pilot's Status Unknown

With bad weather surrounding them, a T-38 instructor pilot and his student experienced a rapid decompression in the cockpit and had to make an emergency landing. (Photo by TSgt Matthew Hannen)
Military.com | 21 Nov 2017 | by Oriana Pawlyk

A U.S. Air Force trainer jet crashed in Texas late Monday afternoon and the status of the pilot is unknown, the service said.

The T-38 Talon, assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, crashed at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time roughly 15 miles northwest of the base in Del Rio, Texas, the base said in a release Monday.

The status and condition of the pilot were unknown. Witnesses reported seeing a parachute and pilot descending to the ground.

Laughlin emergency response personnel and local responders were on scene to assist in recovery efforts, officials said following the crash.

The twin-engine, high-altitude T-38 trains pilots preparing to fly in fighter and attack aircraft such as the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, A-10 Thunderbolt and F-22 Raptor, as well as the B-1B Lancer.

The service plans to replace the Northrop Grumman Corp.-made, two-seater T-38 over the next few years, with hopes of buying 350 new aircraft at a time when the service needs to replenish its fighter pilot ranks.

In December, the service launched a potential $16 billion competition to build a replacement T-38, which entered service in 1961. Firms publicly competing for the contract -- known as the T-X program -- include Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Leonardo S.p.A.

-- Oriana Pawlyk can be reached at oriana.pawlyk@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Oriana0214.

