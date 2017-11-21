Military News

Fire Burns Navy Dental Clinic in San Diego, 4 Injured

Associated Press | 21 Nov 2017

SAN DIEGO — Officials say four people are being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a dental clinic at San Diego's Navy hospital.

Navy hospital spokesman Miguel Alvarez said Monday the fire started Monday morning and burned a room at the dental clinic on the second floor of the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

He says three dental clinic staff members and a patient were sent to the University of California Burn Center for treatment of burns.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Alvarez had no information on the extent of damage or the severity of the victims' injuries.

The fire's cause was under investigation.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

