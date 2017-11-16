Navy SEAL Dies During Dive Accident in Zanzibar

One of the Navy's elite special operators was killed during a reported spearfishing accident in Africa earlier this month.

Lt. Mark Weiss, a member of Special Boat Team 12, Navy Special Warfare Group 4, out of Coronado, California, died during a "diving-related incident" while off duty in Africa, according to an announcement from Naval Special Warfare Command.

Weiss was in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous island about 30 miles off the coast of Tanzania, on vacation during post-deployment leave, officials said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Weiss was killed in a spearfishing accident. Officials with NSWC did not immediately respond to a Military.com query.

Another service member, who was not identified, was also injured in the incident, and is being treated, according to the announcement.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families during this difficult time," officials said.

Weiss was commissioned in 2011 and promoted to the rank of lieutenant in September 2015, according to information provided by the command.

He had previously served in the SEALs as an enlisted sailor, enlisting in October 2000 and serving in three East Coast-based SEAL units prior to getting his commission through the Seaman-to-Admiral 21 program.

During his career, he earned several prestigious valor awards, including the Bronze Star medal with combat "V" device, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal with combat "V."

Weiss' death comes just over a month after another tragic accident in the SEAL community.

Cmdr. Seth Stone, 41, of Houston died Sept. 30 during an off-duty skydiving accident in Perris, California. He was assigned to Special Operations Command Pacific at the time.

