5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com
Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.
DI Who Hazed Muslim Recruits Gets 10 Years, Dishonorable Discharge
Lawmakers Back $400 Million for Possible A-10 Successor
Army to Decide if Bergdahl is Entitled to $300K Back Pay
Dramatic Tricare Drug Cost Hike Advances in Congress
Navy Rolls Out New Working Uniform Early to Sailors in Southeast
