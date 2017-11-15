Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix exits a military courthouse at Camp Lejeune, N.C., after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for hazing Muslim recruits. (Photo by Hope Hodge Seck/Military.com)
Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix exits a military courthouse at Camp Lejeune, N.C., after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for hazing Muslim recruits. (Photo by Hope Hodge Seck/Military.com)
Military.com | 15 Nov 2017 | by Sean Mclain Brown

Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.

DI Who Hazed Muslim Recruits Gets 10 Years, Dishonorable Discharge

Lawmakers Back $400 Million for Possible A-10 Successor

Army to Decide if Bergdahl is Entitled to $300K Back Pay

Dramatic Tricare Drug Cost Hike Advances in Congress

Navy Rolls Out New Working Uniform Early to Sailors in Southeast

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.

Related Topics

 Military Commentary
© Copyright 2017  Military.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like