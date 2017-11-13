Military News

US, Niger Teams Visit Site to Learn About Soldiers' Ambush

Nigerien soldiers receive a counter IED class as part of Exercise Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo/Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria)
Associated Press | 13 Nov 2017

DAKAR, Senegal — The U.S. Africa Command says it has sent a joint team with the Niger military to the village of Tongo Tongo to investigate the Oct. 4 attack by extremists that left four American and four Nigerien soldiers dead.

AFRICOM said Sunday that the on-site investigation is part of a wider review across the U.S., Africa and Europe and by multiple agencies to determine how the attack took place.

The U.S. command team is interviewing residents around Tonga Tonga, visiting relevant areas and retracing steps taken before the ambush.

The Pentagon has said its investigation won't be finished until at least January.

Questions have arisen over whether the soldiers' commando unit was carrying out its assigned mission when it was ambushed about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Niamey.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

