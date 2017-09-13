Military News

US Military Gear Reaches Poland Ahead of Russian War Games

U.S. Army military vehicles stand after unloading in the port in Gdansk, Poland, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Mystkowski)
Associated Press | 13 Sep 2017

WARSAW, Poland — A shipment of U.S. military equipment has been unloaded at a Baltic Sea port in Poland as Russia prepares to conduct war games across the border in Belarus.

American troops were deployed to bases across Poland this year on a rotating basis as reassurance amid Russia's increased military activity.

Over 1,000 pieces of U.S. equipment, including Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers, arrived at the port of Gdansk on Wednesday.

Thousands of Russian and Belarusian troops are set to participate in the weeklong Zapad-2017 military exercises starting Thursday in Belarus.

Leaders in Poland, the Baltic states, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria are concerned Russia might not pull back all of its soldiers after the drills.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

