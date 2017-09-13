15 Marines Treated for Burns After Amphibious Vehicle Catches Fire

Fifteen Marines are receiving medical care after an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning aboard Camp Pendleton, California, officials said.

The land-based training accident took place just after 9:30 a.m. local time, 1st Lt. Paul Gainey, a spokesman for 1st Marine Division, said in a statement.

The troops, all from units within 1st Marine Division, had been conducting scheduled battalion training at the time.

Gainey confirmed to Military.com that the vehicle had caught fire.

Business Insider, which first reported the news, said the Marines involved in the training are attached to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, and had been carrying out a combat readiness evaluation at the time.

The publication also reported that three of the Marines were taken by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Gainey declined to say where the Marines were being treated.

The last Class-A mishap involving an amphibious assault vehicle was on Sept. 16, 2013, when Cpl. Nicholas Sell died after ordnance ignited his AAV during a training exercise.

After that tragedy, the Marine Corps stopped using its mine clearance system, the MK-154.

Just weeks ago, in August, the Corps rolled out a new version of the system, the MK-154 Mod 1, saying it had additional built-in safety and reliability features.

The cause of Wednesday's AAV fire is not yet clear. Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, Gainey said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care," he said in a statement.

-- Hope Hodge Seck can be reached at hope.seck@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HopeSeck.