Sen. Warren: Don't Rush to Develop New Nuclear Missile

BOSTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is introducing legislation aimed at preventing the development of a new intermediate-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Warren said Tuesday any push to research the weapon should be delayed until after the Department of Defense says the weapon is needed.

The Massachusetts Democrat introduced the bill with Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

The two called the missile "uniquely destabilizing" and noted that as signatories of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, both the United States and Russia are barred from deploying the weapon.

They said while Russia has violated the treaty by deploying a limited number of noncompliant missiles, the U.S. shouldn't follow suit until military leaders study if new weapons are needed.

Warren said the country can't risk "a new round of nuclear escalation."

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.