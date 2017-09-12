Military News

Air Force Academy Cadet Charged with Abusive Sexual Conduct

A gavel lays on a table. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)
Associated Press | 12 Sep 2017

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A senior at the Air Force Academy has been charged with abusive sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.

Academy officials say cadet Jacob Cook faces a military trial on the charges starting Tuesday.

He is also charged with taking cellphone images of civilians without their permission.

The academy's public affairs office said Cook declined to comment.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

