Air Force Academy Cadet Charged with Abusive Sexual Conduct
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A senior at the Air Force Academy has been charged with abusive sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.
Academy officials say cadet Jacob Cook faces a military trial on the charges starting Tuesday.
He is also charged with taking cellphone images of civilians without their permission.
The academy's public affairs office said Cook declined to comment.
