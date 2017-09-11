Military News

Iran Says It Warned Off US Ship, Navy Denies It

FILE -- The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest and a rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to USS Arleigh Burke conduct high-speed sea-based exercises. ((U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)
Associated Press | 11 Sep 2017

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran says it warned off a U.S. Navy warship during a rescue of a boat in the Gulf of Oman, while American officials say there was no direct contact.

The U.S. Navy said Sunday the incident happened Wednesday and involved a small vessel some 75 nautical miles from the USS Tempest, a coastal patrol boat. The Navy says another boat much closer offered assistance, with that vessel communicating with Iranian naval forces.

Iran offered a different version of the incident. Press TV, the English-language arm of its state broadcaster, said Sunday that the Iranian navy "warned off an American warship" while rescuing the stranded dhow, a traditional ship.

The U.S. and Iran routinely have tense encounters in the Persian Gulf.

