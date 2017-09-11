Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Guardsman Jailed after Alleged Threat Against Pence

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Flight 93 Memorial for the site's 9/11 remembrance ceremonies on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Shanksville, Pa. AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Flight 93 Memorial for the site's 9/11 remembrance ceremonies on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Shanksville, Pa. AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Associated Press | 11 Sep 2017

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Authorities say a National Guardsman has been jailed after a reported threat against Vice President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash.

Twenty-two-year-old William Robert Dunbar of Berlin was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.

Richland Township police allege that Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president." Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after they heard Dunbar make the threat twice.

Police said Dunbar was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and then to county prison in lieu of $250,000 bond. Court documents don't list an attorney and a listed phone number for Dunbar couldn't be found Monday.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

Related Topics

 Headlines Terrorism National Guard Homeland Security
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like