Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

Most USS Fitzgerald Sailors to be Transferred Off Damaged Ship

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald sits in Dry Dock 4 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka to continue repairs and assess damage sustained from its June 17, 2017 collision with a merchant vessel. (U.S. Navy photo/Christian Senyk)
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald sits in Dry Dock 4 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka to continue repairs and assess damage sustained from its June 17, 2017 collision with a merchant vessel. (U.S. Navy photo/Christian Senyk)
Stars and Stripes | 6 Sep 2017

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan -- Most USS Fitzgerald crewmembers will leave the collision-damaged ship before it heads stateside for extensive repairs and a combat-systems modernization, a 7th Fleet spokesman said Wednesday.

The Yokosuka-based guided-missile destroyer collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel near Japan on June 17, killing seven sailors and injuring three, including the ship's commander.

Only about 50 sailors from the Fitzgerald's crew of about 300 will remain aboard the ship when it travels this fall to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss., said 7th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Clay Doss.

"The majority of [Fitzgerald] sailors -- but not all -- will have opportunities to serve other commands in Japan based on available billets, individual crew desires and the needs of the Navy," he said. "Some sailors do not desire reassignment in [Japan] and have asked for orders to other locations."

A team of manning specialists arrived at Yokosuka this week to meet sailors and discuss their reassignments, Doss added.

The Fitzgerald is scheduled to depart Yokosuka sometime between mid-September and the end of October, and will remain under 7th Fleet jurisdiction during the repairs, Navy officials said last month.

Huntington Ingalls Industries was chosen to repair the Fitzgerald because the company would be able to restore the ship in the shortest amount of time, Naval Sea Systems Command said in a statement.

"Given the complexity of the work and the significant unknowns of the restoration, the Navy determined that only an Arleigh Burke-class shipbuilder could perform the effort," the statement said.

The project's start date, scope, cost and timeline are still to be determined, the statement added.

The Navy announced late last month that the Houston, Texas-based Patriot Shipping would move the Fitzgerald back to the U.S. by using a heavy-lift ship.

The Navy decided to take the Fitzgerald back to the U.S. to free up space along Yokosuka's waterfront for other 7th Fleet ships needing maintenance, Doss said in a previous statement.

"The main reason why the ship was not repaired here is because it would've tied up those resources and tied up the dry docks," he said. "We could do it here; it's just more cost effective and safer to go through the heavy lift route."

Two months after the Fitzgerald accident, 10 sailors from the USS John S. McCain died in a similar collision east of Singapore. The 7th Fleet's commander was relieved soon after the second collision.

Related Topics

 Headlines Navy Navy Ships Crashes and Collisions
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like