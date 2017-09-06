Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Arizona Air National Guard Says F-16 Crashes

f-16-fighting-falcon_001
Associated Press | 6 Sep 2017

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Air National Guard officials say an F-16 fighter has crashed in southeastern Arizona but the fate of the pilot isn't yet known.

The crash happened at mid-afternoon Tuesday about 20 miles northwest of Safford. A Guard news release says rescue efforts are underway.

The Fighting Falcon was assigned to the Arizona Guard's 162nd Wing. The unit is based at Tucson International Airport and serves as the Air National Guard's lead F-16 pilot training unit.

The U.S. Air force has activated a team to investigate the crash.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

Related Topics

 Headlines Air Force Crashes and Collisions National Guard Equipment Air Force Fighters
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like