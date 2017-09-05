Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Russia Fires Cruise Missiles at ISIS Targets in Syria

This photo released on Sept 2, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen advancing up a hill in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. (SANA via AP)
This photo released on Sept 2, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen advancing up a hill in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. (SANA via AP)
Associated Press | 5 Sep 2017

BEIRUT — Russia's Defense Ministry says a warship in the Mediterranean has fired cruise missiles toward targets of the Islamic State group in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour.

The ministry said the missiles were fired from a frigate on Tuesday.

Moscow is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has fired such missiles in the past from the sea and mainland Russia.

Russia Today TV said a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles targeted a group of militants stationed near the city of Deir el-Zour where government forces have been trying to reach the area under the cover of Russian airstrikes.

Syrian government forces have been trying to reach a handful of neighborhoods and a nearby airport that are besieged by IS.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

Related Video:

Five Things You Don’t Know: ISIS

Related Topics

 Headlines Russia Syria Global Hot Spots Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like