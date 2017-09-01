Military News

Coast Guard Academy Cadets Create Maps for Harvey Response

A Coast Guard aircrew assists infant during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the greater Houston Metro Area Aug. 29, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Petty Officer 2nd Class Chase Redditt)
Associated Press | 1 Sep 2017

NEW LONDON, Conn. — U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets are creating maps showing the locations of people in Texas who posted on social media that they needed help during Hurricane Harvey.

Coast Guard search and rescue coordinators in New Orleans have told the cadets to keep sending the information.

The academy in New London, Connecticut, says it's the first time the Coast Guard has used intelligence derived from crowd-sourced social media for disaster response.

A rescue coordinator told the cadets the reports could be especially valuable in a few days when cellphones are dying.

The reports show the latitude and longitude of where the posts originated.

Cadet Evan Twarog, of Keene, New Hampshire, goes through the data. Cadet Gabrielle Auzenbergs, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, maps it.

They've sent reports multiple times a day since Sunday.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

