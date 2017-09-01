Coast Guard Academy Cadets Create Maps for Harvey Response
NEW LONDON, Conn. — U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets are creating maps showing the locations of people in Texas who posted on social media that they needed help during Hurricane Harvey.
Coast Guard search and rescue coordinators in New Orleans have told the cadets to keep sending the information.
The academy in New London, Connecticut, says it's the first time the Coast Guard has used intelligence derived from crowd-sourced social media for disaster response.
Related Content:
- Almost 8K Troops Actively Engaged in Battling Harvey Aftermath
- 1st Cav Sends 400 Troops, 100 Vehicles for Houston Hurricane Recovery
- Up to 30K More Guard Troops Ready to Respond to Harvey
- What Hurricane Response Activation Means for National Guard Families
- Here's How Harvey Is Impacting Military, Veteran Benefits
- Texas Activates Entire State National Guard for Harvey Aftermath
A rescue coordinator told the cadets the reports could be especially valuable in a few days when cellphones are dying.
The reports show the latitude and longitude of where the posts originated.
Cadet Evan Twarog, of Keene, New Hampshire, goes through the data. Cadet Gabrielle Auzenbergs, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, maps it.
They've sent reports multiple times a day since Sunday.
--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.
Related Video:
|
Related Topics
|Headlines Coast Guard Disaster Recovery