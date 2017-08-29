Up to 30K More Guard Troops Ready to Respond to Hurricane Harvey

Texas National Guard soldiers arrive in Houston, Texas to aid citizens in heavily flooded areas from the storms of Hurricane Harvey. (Photos by Lt. Zachary West , 100th MPAD)

A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. (National Guard/Lt. Zachary West )

The National Guard has 20,000 to 30,000 more troops ready to go as soon as Texas asks for help in rescue and flood relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a top Guard commander said Tuesday.

The additional troops and their high-ride vehicles and helicopters, mostly from adjoining states, are on standby awaiting approval to join disaster-relief efforts from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to Maj. Gen. James Witham, the National Guard Bureau's Director of Domestic Operations.

Active-duty air, ground and naval assets are also on standby and awaiting Abbott's request, Witham said at a Pentagon briefing.

"It depends on the governor and the state to ask for assistance," he said. "Texas just hasn't asked for them yet" but "we are leaning as far forward as we possibly can."

Witham said Abbott signed a memo Sunday agreeing to have a dual-status commander take charge of the Guard and active-duty response once help is requested.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis immediately named Brig. Gen. Patrick Hamilton of the Texas Army National Guard for that role once the request arrives, Witham said.

Additional military assistance for Texas is expected to be a subject of discussion Tuesday between Abbott and President Donald Trump, who arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast on Tuesday to survey the historic flooding and rainfall that has devastated the state.

The torrential remnants of Harvey are expected to take aim at southwestern Louisiana later this week.

-- Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@Military.com.

