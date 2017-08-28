Report: 'Human Factors' Led to Fatal Air Force Plane Crash

CLOVIS, N.M. — A plane crash in which three airmen were killed earlier this year was caused by "human factors," Air Force officials said.

Capt. Kenneth Dalga, First Lt. Frederick Dellecker and Capt. Andrew Becker from the Cannon Air Force Base died instantly when their propeller-driven plane crashed on March 14 while they were practicing approaches and landings near the Clovis Municipal Airport, the Eastern New Mexico News reported.

Over control or under control of the aircraft led to the crew "losing control of the aircraft when it stalled at low altitude" causing the crash, according to a report released last month by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board signed by Brig. Brad Sullivan, president of the U.S Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board.

"We don't know if they overcontrolled or undercontrolled, which is why it says that," said Capt. Emma Rush with Cannon's public affairs office.

The report does not indicate which airman was controlling the plane, but does note that the aircraft, valued at $18.3 million, did not have any mechanical malfunctions.

The Cannon Air Force Base has not made changes to its routine procedures after the accident or the report was released, according to Rush.

"It was a routine training procedure that has been accomplished the same way for a while," she said.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.