Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

3 Soldiers Declared Dead Days After Black Hawk Crash Off Hawaii

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam and Sgt. Michael Nelson were declared deceased 11 days after an Army UH-60 Black Hawk crashed Aug. 15, 2017, off Hawaii. (Photos courtesy Stars & Stripes)
1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam and Sgt. Michael Nelson were declared deceased 11 days after an Army UH-60 Black Hawk crashed Aug. 15, 2017, off Hawaii. (Photos courtesy Stars & Stripes)
Stars and Stripes | 27 Aug 2017

Three of five soldiers missing after an Army UH-60 Black Hawk crashed Aug. 15 off Oahu have been confirmed dead, the Army said in statement Saturday.

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam, and Sgt. Michael Nelson were declared deceased by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner after analysis of organic matter discovered among recovered debris matched their DNA, the statement said.

Bailey, Milam, and Nelson were three of five crew members aboard the helicopter when it crashed during a nighttime training mission off Kaena Point. Search-and-rescue operations were suspended Aug. 21 after the soldiers could not be located despite efforts supported by aircraft and ships for more than five days.

The other two members of the crew -- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell -- remain listed as duty status "whereabouts unknown," or DUSTWUN, the Army said.

Recovery and salvage efforts supported by the Navy, Coast Guard, and the 25th Infantry Division are ongoing. There is no timetable for completion of these operations.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Related Topics

 Headlines Crashes and Collisions Army Helicopters Army Training
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like